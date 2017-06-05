Valley City man dies after being stru...

Valley City man dies after being struck by semi Monday, May 15

Monday May 15

A 27 year-old Valley City man died after he was struck by a semi Saturday morning along I-94. According to Barnes County Sheriff Randy McClaflin, Sanborn firefighters were called to a vehicle fire and sometime during the incident the driver of the burning vehicle got out and was struck by a semi.

