Valley City man dies after being struck by semi Monday, May 15
A 27 year-old Valley City man died after he was struck by a semi Saturday morning along I-94. According to Barnes County Sheriff Randy McClaflin, Sanborn firefighters were called to a vehicle fire and sometime during the incident the driver of the burning vehicle got out and was struck by a semi.
