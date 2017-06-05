CPR, AED Training Course to Be Offered in VC
On Monday May 22 community members are invited to participate in a two-hours CPR and AED training certification course, offered for free through a partnership between CHI Mercy Hospital and Valley City Parks and Recreation in an effort to empower community members to be more cardiac ready.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley City Times-Record.
Add your comments below
Valley City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Valley City Music Thread (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|10
|Searching (Dec '06)
|Nov '16
|aveselka
|13
|ATV riding (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|mwilley8
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Dako... (Oct '10)
|Mar '15
|Nidoe
|25
|Carl Casale, president and CEO of CHS Inc. (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|carl
|1
|Wall disagrees with high risk status (Mar '07)
|Aug '14
|Anynomous
|5
|Coming up to Valley City. (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|MCD Registry
|1
Find what you want!
Search Valley City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC