Coming Up this Week: May 15-21

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library is hosting a presentation about gender violence from the Abused Persons Outreach Center at 4:15 p.m. Valley City Senior High Choir Concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center. Fingal American Legion A Auxiliary will meet at 2 p.m. at hte Fingal City Hall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley City Times-Record.