Trailer causes crash outside of Valley City with serious injuries

A gust of wind sends an empty flat-bed trailer out of control; causing the truck to crash and injuring the occupants. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says that Joshua and Christine Brouse was driving west on I-94 outside valley city when they flipped multiple times after the gust.

