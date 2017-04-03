Coming Up this Week: April 10-16
The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Poetry and Tea will be held at 3 p.m. Baby Signs class will be held at 6 p.m. Register by calling 701-845-8528. Tuesday, April 11 National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will hold their regular monthly meeting at noon at the Valley City Senior Center.
