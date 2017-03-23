West Fargo men, Valley City man facing charges after assaulting man Friday, March 3

Two West Fargo men and a Valley City man are facing felony charges after they allegedly walked into a Valley City residence and assaulted a man on December 26, 2016. Barnes County States Attorney Carl Martineck said 19 year-old Levi Hannig of Valley City and 21 year-old Reed Beckman and 24 year-old Alexandre Johnson of West Fargo and are each charged with burglary and aggravated assault.

