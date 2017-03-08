Senior Dance Day Happening Now, Karaoke Tonight
Senior Dance Day and the Country Hoedown were combined into one event this year during the 80th annual North Dakota Winter Show. The event, featuring the music of Raw Sugar and the Dakota Drifters, is held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Valley City Eagles Club.
