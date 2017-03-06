Photo of the Week: Kindness Pep Rally

Photo of the Week: Kindness Pep Rally

Washington Elementary School Principal Chad Lueck, standing, and Valley City Public Schools Superintendent Josh Johnson, seated center, were each recognized by Washington students at their annual Kindness Pep Rally on Friday, March 3. Vanessa Kocka, school counselor, said this year's theme was gratitude and students conveyed that by writing thank you letters to leaders of their school and community.

