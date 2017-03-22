Highway dept., levee district negotia...

Highway dept., levee district negotiations 'still ongoing'

25 min ago

Negotiations between Pike County Highway Department and Valley City Drainage District remain ongoing regarding repairs following excavation by the drainage district the county says compromises the structural integrity of an adjacent bridge. 'They've not committed to fix it,' County Engineer Chris R. Johnson said by phone March 15. 'The attorneys are still talking back and forth.

