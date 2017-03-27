Chamber Ambassadors Visit Times-Record, Welcome New Publisher
The Times-Record got a visit from the Valley City Area Chamber of Commerce ambassadors Wednesday morning. The ambassadors performed a ribbon cutting ceremony to welcome new publisher Bill Parsons and chatted about the vision of the newspaper and how the industry has changed over the years.
