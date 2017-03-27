Chamber Ambassadors Visit Times-Recor...

Chamber Ambassadors Visit Times-Record, Welcome New Publisher

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: Valley City Times-Record

The Times-Record got a visit from the Valley City Area Chamber of Commerce ambassadors Wednesday morning. The ambassadors performed a ribbon cutting ceremony to welcome new publisher Bill Parsons and chatted about the vision of the newspaper and how the industry has changed over the years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley City Times-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valley City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Valley City Music Thread (Oct '13) Nov '16 Musikologist 10
Searching (Dec '06) Nov '16 aveselka 13
ATV riding (Nov '15) Nov '15 mwilley8 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Dako... (Oct '10) Mar '15 Nidoe 25
News Carl Casale, president and CEO of CHS Inc. (Jan '15) Jan '15 carl 1
News Wall disagrees with high risk status (Mar '07) Aug '14 Anynomous 5
Coming up to Valley City. (Jan '14) Jan '14 MCD Registry 1
See all Valley City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valley City Forum Now

Valley City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valley City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Oakland
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Valley City, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,201 • Total comments across all topics: 279,927,065

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC