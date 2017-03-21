1 Running for VC Commission; Absentee Ballots Available, Election Set for May 23

Absentee voting for the election to fill the open Valley City City Commission seat has officially begun as of March 20, 2017 with Ross Powell being the single candidate on the ballot. Absentee ballot information can be found online at http://www.valleycity.us/commission/election/ or picked up at City Hall and must be returned to City Auditor, P.O. Box 390, 254 Second Avenue NE.

