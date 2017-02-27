Photo of the Week: Cheer Camp

Valley City first- through sixth-grade students who wished to participate joined in on the fun of Cheer Camp, a two day event where students got to learn about jumps, motions, coordination, and various dances and cheers used by Valley City High School cheerleaders. The participating kids where split into three different age groups and at the end of the camp each performed its own cheers, before all three performed one collaborative cheer.

