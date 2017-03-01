Man arrested for multiple burglaries ...

Man arrested for multiple burglaries in Stutsman, Barnes County Wednesday, February 1

Barnes County Chief Deputy Don Fiebiger said several cabins and sheds around Lake Ashtabula, vacant farmsteads and storage units around Valley City, and several storage units in Jamestown were burglarized. The Barnes County State's Attorney's Office said 48 year-old John Paul Stanley was charged with 11 counts of burglary, three counts of criminal trespass, and one count of felony theft of property in excess of $50,000.

