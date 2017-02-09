Community Day Set for March 6; Sign Up by Feb. 27
The deadline to sign up for the Chili Cook-Off and Community Olympics, set for Monday, March 6 at the North Dakota Winter Show Event Center, is approaching. The Valley City Area Chamber of Commerce asks businesses, organizations and clubs interested in participating in one or both events to register by Monday, Feb. 27. Registration forms are available at the Rosebud Visitors Center and also online at www.ValleyCityChamber.com .
