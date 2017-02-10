Coming Up this Week: Feb. 13-19

Monday, February 13 On the Move's Walk Away the Pounds class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center. Former BMX pro racer Tony Hoffman will speak on addiction recovery to students in grades seven through 12 from Valley City High School, Barnes County North and Maple Valley High School at 1:30 p.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center; to parents and the community at 6 p.m. at the HAC; and to VCSU students and staff at 7:30 p.m. at Vangstad Auditorium.

