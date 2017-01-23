Woman cited after falling asleep, rol...

Woman cited after falling asleep, rolling SUV Tuesday, January 10

Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: KVOX-FM Fargo

An 18-year-old Sawyer, North Dakota woman was cited for care required after she fell asleep and rolled the SUV she was driving. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says around 8:20 a.m. Monday, Mara Jo Roteliuk was westbound on Interstate 94, 12 miles west of Valley City, when she fell asleep.

