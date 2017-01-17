VCFD: Adopt a Hydrant
With the cold winters and the consistent snowfall, many of the city's fire hydrants may be covered in snow and ice making it hard for the fire department to use them if necessary. Retterath asks that citizens get together with their neighbors and clear out the hydrants near their homes as much as they can to make them more visible and accessible to the Valley City Fire Department.
