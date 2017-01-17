Valley City resignation follows claims of bullying
The Valley City Commission accepted the resignation of city commissioner Rick Ross last night with regret. Earlier this month, Ross tendered his resignation following threats of violence against him and his family from some people who live in Barnes County over the course of several weeks according to Ross.
