Valley City Freshman Dies Monday Afte...

Valley City Freshman Dies Monday Afternoon

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: Valley City Times-Record

Valley City Public Schools sent an email to parents Monday evening that read, "Everyone at Valley City Public Schools wants you and your student to know that we are here to help you in any way we can. "Students will react to David's death in their own way, and we need to be supportive of one another.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley City Times-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valley City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Valley City Music Thread (Oct '13) Nov '16 Musikologist 10
Searching (Dec '06) Nov '16 aveselka 13
ATV riding (Nov '15) Nov '15 mwilley8 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Dako... (Oct '10) Mar '15 Nidoe 25
News Carl Casale, president and CEO of CHS Inc. (Jan '15) Jan '15 carl 1
News Wall disagrees with high risk status (Mar '07) Aug '14 Anynomous 5
Coming up to Valley City. (Jan '14) Jan '14 MCD Registry 1
See all Valley City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valley City Forum Now

Valley City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valley City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
 

Valley City, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,603 • Total comments across all topics: 278,422,670

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC