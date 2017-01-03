Travel Alert Issued for VC
The North Dakota Department of Transportation and the North Dakota Highway Patrol have issued a Travel Alert for portions of south central North Dakota due to blowing snow creating reduced visibility and areas of drifting snow on the roadways. The Travel Alert includes the cities of Jamestown, Valley City, Ellendale, Ashley and surrounding areas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley City Times-Record.
Add your comments below
Valley City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Valley City Music Thread (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|10
|Searching (Dec '06)
|Nov '16
|aveselka
|13
|ATV riding (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|mwilley8
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Dako... (Oct '10)
|Mar '15
|Nidoe
|25
|Carl Casale, president and CEO of CHS Inc. (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|carl
|1
|Wall disagrees with high risk status (Mar '07)
|Aug '14
|Anynomous
|5
|Coming up to Valley City. (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|MCD Registry
|1
Find what you want!
Search Valley City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC