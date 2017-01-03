ND woman killed in crash near Valley City
Troopers say a woman from Max, North Dakota was heading east on the interstate just after 5 p.m. Sunday, when she jumped the guardrail near the 109th Avenue Southeast overpass. She was taken to Mercy Hospital in Valley City by ambulance, where she was later pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the crash.
