Former BMX Racer to Speak in Valley City on Addiction Recovery
Valley City Public Schools, City-County Health District and Valley City State University are partnering to bring Hoffman to the community to share his story about substance abuse and to provide awareness to those who may be struggling with these issues or knows someone who may need help with these issues. On Monday, Feb. 13, Hoffman will speak three times: to students in grades seven through 12 from Valley City High School, Barnes County North and Maple Valley High School at 1:30 p.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center; to parents and the community at 6 p.m. at the HAC; and to VCSU students and staff at 7:30 p.m. at Vangstad Auditorium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley City Times-Record.
Add your comments below
Valley City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Valley City Music Thread (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|10
|Searching (Dec '06)
|Nov '16
|aveselka
|13
|ATV riding (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|mwilley8
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Dako... (Oct '10)
|Mar '15
|Nidoe
|25
|Carl Casale, president and CEO of CHS Inc. (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|carl
|1
|Wall disagrees with high risk status (Mar '07)
|Aug '14
|Anynomous
|5
|Coming up to Valley City. (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|MCD Registry
|1
Find what you want!
Search Valley City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC