Former BMX Racer to Speak in Valley C...

Former BMX Racer to Speak in Valley City on Addiction Recovery

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: Valley City Times-Record

Valley City Public Schools, City-County Health District and Valley City State University are partnering to bring Hoffman to the community to share his story about substance abuse and to provide awareness to those who may be struggling with these issues or knows someone who may need help with these issues. On Monday, Feb. 13, Hoffman will speak three times: to students in grades seven through 12 from Valley City High School, Barnes County North and Maple Valley High School at 1:30 p.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center; to parents and the community at 6 p.m. at the HAC; and to VCSU students and staff at 7:30 p.m. at Vangstad Auditorium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley City Times-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valley City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Valley City Music Thread (Oct '13) Nov '16 Musikologist 10
Searching (Dec '06) Nov '16 aveselka 13
ATV riding (Nov '15) Nov '15 mwilley8 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Dako... (Oct '10) Mar '15 Nidoe 25
News Carl Casale, president and CEO of CHS Inc. (Jan '15) Jan '15 carl 1
News Wall disagrees with high risk status (Mar '07) Aug '14 Anynomous 5
Coming up to Valley City. (Jan '14) Jan '14 MCD Registry 1
See all Valley City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valley City Forum Now

Valley City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valley City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Valley City, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,586 • Total comments across all topics: 278,247,781

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC