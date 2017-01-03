Coming Up this Week: Jan. 9-15, 2017
Monday, January 9 On the Move's Walk Away the Pounds class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center. Tuesday, January 10 through Wednesday, January 11 Winter Ag and Construction Expo will be held at the Jamestown Civic Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley City Times-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Valley City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Valley City Music Thread (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|10
|Searching (Dec '06)
|Nov '16
|aveselka
|13
|ATV riding (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|mwilley8
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Dako... (Oct '10)
|Mar '15
|Nidoe
|25
|Carl Casale, president and CEO of CHS Inc. (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|carl
|1
|Wall disagrees with high risk status (Mar '07)
|Aug '14
|Anynomous
|5
|Coming up to Valley City. (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|MCD Registry
|1
Find what you want!
Search Valley City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC