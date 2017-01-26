Coming Up this Week: Jan. 30-Feb. 3

Coming Up this Week: Jan. 30-Feb. 3

Monday, January 30 On the Move's Walk Away the Pounds class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center. The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Happy Crafts will be held at 5 p.m. and Genealogy Club meets at 6 p.m. CHI Mercy Health is hosting an Effective Communication Seminar from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. This free event will be held at CHI Mercy Health's Health Education Center located at 570 Chautauqua Blvd., Valley City.

