Coming Up this Week: Jan. 3-8, 2017
Wednesday, January 4 Barnes County On the Move will offer a class called "Pre-diabetes: Could you have it and not know it?" at 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. in the Barnes County Courthouse basement. Sue Milender Toppen, licensed registered dietitian from Barnes County's North Dakota State University Extension Service, will be the instructor.
