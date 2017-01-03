Thousands of electric customers in the valley without poer
More than 4,000 electric customers around the valley are without power, as freezing rain and high winds take a toll on power lines. Outages are scattered, but some of the biggest are in Barnes and Ransom counties of North Dakota to the northwest, south and southwest of Valley City.
