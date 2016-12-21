Phil Hatcher: Acting Police Chief for...

Phil Hatcher: Acting Police Chief for Valley City

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: Valley City Times-Record

As the end of the year approaches and Valley City residents look back on their accomplishments in 2016, the Valley City Police Department is looking forward to a year of growth and new experiences beginning with Acting Chief Phil Hatcher. With the departure of Fred Thompson, the duties of Chief of Police abruptly fell into the lap of Lieutenant Hatcher, a lifelong resident of Valley City and a police officer with 14 years of experience and 10 of those as part of the Valley City Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley City Times-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valley City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Valley City Music Thread (Oct '13) Nov '16 Musikologist 10
Searching (Dec '06) Nov '16 aveselka 13
ATV riding (Nov '15) Nov '15 mwilley8 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Dako... (Oct '10) Mar '15 Nidoe 25
News Carl Casale, president and CEO of CHS Inc. (Jan '15) Jan '15 carl 1
News Wall disagrees with high risk status (Mar '07) Aug '14 Anynomous 5
Coming up to Valley City. (Jan '14) Jan '14 MCD Registry 1
See all Valley City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valley City Forum Now

Valley City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valley City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Valley City, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,080 • Total comments across all topics: 277,434,952

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC