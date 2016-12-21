No travel advisory issued for eastern North Dakota
The North Dakota Department of Transportation and the North Dakota Highway Patrol have extended the No Travel Advisory to include areas in eastern North Dakota due to near zero visibility with blowing and drifting snow. Cities included in the No Travel Advisory are: Devils Lake, Jamestown, Valley City, Fargo, Grand Forks and surrounding areas.
