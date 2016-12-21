Journey Through Christmas Cancelled
Valley City's First Church of the Nazarene Church has decided to cancel this year's Journey Through Christmas program, which was set for Thursday and Friday this week, due to strong winds. Cheryl Morrison, administrative assistant, explained that church members were planning to set up for the drive-through Christmas presentation on Wednesday, but because the wind speeds are so high, they are unable to set up the scenes, which were supposed to be outside in the yards surrounding the church on Riverview Drive and Hanna Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley City Times-Record.
Add your comments below
Valley City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Valley City Music Thread (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|10
|Searching (Dec '06)
|Nov '16
|aveselka
|13
|ATV riding (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|mwilley8
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Dako... (Oct '10)
|Mar '15
|Nidoe
|25
|Carl Casale, president and CEO of CHS Inc. (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|carl
|1
|Wall disagrees with high risk status (Mar '07)
|Aug '14
|Anynomous
|5
|Coming up to Valley City. (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|MCD Registry
|1
Find what you want!
Search Valley City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC