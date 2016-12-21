Journey Through Christmas Cancelled

Valley City's First Church of the Nazarene Church has decided to cancel this year's Journey Through Christmas program, which was set for Thursday and Friday this week, due to strong winds. Cheryl Morrison, administrative assistant, explained that church members were planning to set up for the drive-through Christmas presentation on Wednesday, but because the wind speeds are so high, they are unable to set up the scenes, which were supposed to be outside in the yards surrounding the church on Riverview Drive and Hanna Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley City Times-Record.