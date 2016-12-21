I-94 closed from Dickinson to Valley City Tuesday, December 6
Valley City, N.D. The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol have closed both eastbound and westbound lanes of I-94 between Dickinson and Valley City. The roadway has since become blocked with heavy snow drifts at overhead structures and vehicles are currently blocking the roadway.
