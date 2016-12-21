Coming Up this Week: Dec. 5-11
Jefferson Elementary School First Grade Music Program will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. in the Valley City school's gymnasium. The Valley Troubadours will host a Christmas Concert at 6 p.m. at the Sheyenne Care Center in Valley City.
