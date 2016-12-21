Coming Up this Week: Dec. 12-18
The Barnes County Courthouse Carol Sing will be held at 7:30 p.m. The concert will feature music by the Valley Voices women's choir, the Valley Children's Choir and the Valley Troubadours men's chorus. The public is invited to come and hear the groups and join in singing Christmas carols around the large Christmas tree.
