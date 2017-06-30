Vallejoa s waterfront packed after parade
Thousands packed the well-used grass area on Vallejo's waterfront, keeping the party going after the conclusion of the annual Fourth of July parade. Residents had their choice of entertainment with food trucks, live music, a beer garden, a dog parade, petting zoos, and local artists selling their work.
