Vallejo couple can sue police who accused them of faking
Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn leave a news conference with attorney Doug Rappaport in San Francisco on Sept. 29, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo city employee arrested for alleged kick...
|25 min
|Mary Fukuto
|166
|Illegal fireworks cause fires around Vallejo on...
|1 hr
|kenny the puffer
|4
|Sanctuary cities promise to make 1 million new ...
|1 hr
|fedup2
|3
|CA Journos Rip 'Imperious' Kamala Harris: 'Shal...
|2 hr
|fedup2
|4
|Mare Island — ground zero for housing construct...
|4 hr
|Paid To Say This
|3
|Can Vallejo kidnap couple sue city over their t...
|4 hr
|high pockets
|5
|Calbuzz: 'Cowardly' 'Prince' Gavin Newsom Lacks...
|9 hr
|Anonymous
|4
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC