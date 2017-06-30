Vallejo Arts looking for a few good summer campers
There are a few openings remaining for the 16th Annual Vallejo Community Arts Foundation Summer Arts Camp, and scholarship spots - as in “free” - are available for those unable to pay the $375 fee. “It's a great opportunity for parents who perhaps are stressed financially to get their child the great experience in learning about various aspects of art,” said Susan MacDonald of the VCAF.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo city employee arrested for alleged kick...
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|167
|Illegal fireworks cause fires around Vallejo on...
|3 hr
|kenny the puffer
|4
|Sanctuary cities promise to make 1 million new ...
|3 hr
|fedup2
|3
|CA Journos Rip 'Imperious' Kamala Harris: 'Shal...
|3 hr
|fedup2
|4
|Mare Island Â— ground zero for housing construct...
|5 hr
|Paid To Say This
|3
|Can Vallejo kidnap couple sue city over their t...
|6 hr
|high pockets
|5
|Calbuzz: 'Cowardly' 'Prince' Gavin Newsom Lacks...
|11 hr
|Anonymous
|4
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC