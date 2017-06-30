Solano celebrates Independence Day

Solano celebrates Independence Day

Read more: The Reporter

All personal fireworks are prohibited in Vacaville, Fairfield, Vallejo and Benicia. Safe and Sane fireworks are legal for sale and use in Dixon, Suisun City and Rio Vista.

