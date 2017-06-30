NorCal Knockout car show finds a home in Dixon
After seven years of producing the NorCal Knockout Rock 'n Roll Car and Bike Show in Vallejo, the couple parted ways last August after receiving word that fees would jump. A few months later, they agreed to terms with the Dixon Fairgrounds and will host the popular event Aug. 12. “We didn't have to do any convincing” with Dixon management, Hank Forss said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Parking enforcement to begin in downtown Vallej...
|52 min
|Anonymous
|8
|24 Hour Fitness members may have been exposed t...
|1 hr
|Tonka Trunt Kusch
|4
|California seen as facing potentially severe fi...
|6 hr
|nomobums
|2
|Vallejo's Touro provost, COO, retires after sev...
|13 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|New website plugs Solano County as a wise choic...
|19 hr
|Mary Fukuto
|8
|Robin R. Crowder: Bishop was great for the dist...
|21 hr
|butt wait
|3
|Vallejo City Council approves contract with sea...
|Fri
|Tony Fukuto
|17
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC