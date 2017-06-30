NorCal Knockout car show finds a home in Dixon

After seven years of producing the NorCal Knockout Rock 'n Roll Car and Bike Show in Vallejo, the couple parted ways last August after receiving word that fees would jump. A few months later, they agreed to terms with the Dixon Fairgrounds and will host the popular event Aug. 12. “We didn't have to do any convincing” with Dixon management, Hank Forss said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.