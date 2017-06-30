Nicasio secures needed funding for broadband network installation
A $2.5 million broadband network is coming to more than 200 households Nicasio now that residents of the West Marin community have raised seed money for the project. Residents raised $994,000 required to start installation of the network this summer.
