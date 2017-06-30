New HAWK system, meant to reduce pedestrian deaths, set for Vallejo
City and state transportation officials say they hope the newfangled Pedestrian Hybrid Beacons being installed along Sonoma Boulevard through Vallejo will reduce the number of pedestrians killed and injured along that highway. “When a pedestrian comes up to one of these intersections, they push a button to activate the beacon,” Caltrans spokesman Vince Jacala said.
