Man arrested for auto theft after allegedly plowing into two other vehicles
A Vallejo man was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle on Friday morning after he allegedly plowed into two parked cars and fled, a police department spokesperson said. Davion Lamar Merriman Jr., 22, was arrested on Werden Street at 11:40 a.m. after being identified by the owner of the stolen vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|who is shooting who
|7 hr
|dumb and dumber
|1
|Parking enforcement to begin in downtown Vallej...
|8 hr
|Anonk
|9
|24 Hour Fitness members may have been exposed t...
|11 hr
|Tonka Trunt Kusch
|4
|California seen as facing potentially severe fi...
|15 hr
|nomobums
|2
|Vallejo's Touro provost, COO, retires after sev...
|22 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|New website plugs Solano County as a wise choic...
|Fri
|Mary Fukuto
|8
|Robin R. Crowder: Bishop was great for the dist...
|Fri
|butt wait
|3
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC