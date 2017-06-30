Man arrested for auto theft after all...

Man arrested for auto theft after allegedly plowing into two other vehicles

A Vallejo man was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle on Friday morning after he allegedly plowed into two parked cars and fled, a police department spokesperson said. Davion Lamar Merriman Jr., 22, was arrested on Werden Street at 11:40 a.m. after being identified by the owner of the stolen vehicle.

