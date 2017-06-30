Longtime volunteer honored by Genealo...

Longtime volunteer honored by Genealogical Society

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Republic

When you compliment Ruth Setterquist about all the work she has done for the Solano County Genealogical Society, she will quickly point out all that the other volunteers do. Her friends had to trick her into coming down to the Society's home at the Old Vacaville City Hall recently in order to honor her for work that has made the Society what it is today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump's 'No Sanctuary for Criminals Act' Could ... 1 hr fedup2 2
Alun Whittaker: Clean up Vallejo 3 hr Anonymous 4
Dr. Kay Flavell: Don't trash Vallejo - upgrade it 5 hr Tony Fukuto 6
California Refuses to Share Data with Trump's V... 11 hr Anonymous 1
Gay pride month opposition surprises supporters 11 hr Anonymous 1
Joe Garcia: Vallejo's real crisis 11 hr Anonymous 1
Vallejo superintendent search community forum set 12 hr Anonymous 1
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,309 • Total comments across all topics: 282,193,288

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC