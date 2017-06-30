JROTC cadets earn leadership certific...

JROTC cadets earn leadership certificates at Cal Maritime Academy in Vallejo

It was an especially crisp and fine Saturday morning at the California Maritime Academy as it held its first-ever Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps graduation from the Vallejo campus. As family and friends arrived to take their places on the square behind the giant flagpole, seagulls squawked and circled over the cadets as if to salute their fellow nautical travellers.

