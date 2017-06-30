JROTC cadets earn leadership certificates at Cal Maritime Academy in Vallejo
It was an especially crisp and fine Saturday morning at the California Maritime Academy as it held its first-ever Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps graduation from the Vallejo campus. As family and friends arrived to take their places on the square behind the giant flagpole, seagulls squawked and circled over the cadets as if to salute their fellow nautical travellers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|24 Hour Fitness members may have been exposed t...
|4 hr
|Anonymous
|5
|who is shooting who
|14 hr
|dumb and dumber
|1
|Parking enforcement to begin in downtown Vallej...
|16 hr
|Anonk
|9
|California seen as facing potentially severe fi...
|23 hr
|nomobums
|2
|Vallejo's Touro provost, COO, retires after sev...
|Sat
|Anonymous
|1
|New website plugs Solano County as a wise choic...
|Fri
|Mary Fukuto
|8
|Robin R. Crowder: Bishop was great for the dist...
|Fri
|butt wait
|3
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC