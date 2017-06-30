Joey Chesnut wins Nathana s Hot Dog E...

Joey Chesnut wins Nathana s Hot Dog Eating Contest

Another year, another win for Joey "Jaws" Chesnut at the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest. The 33-year old from Vallejo, California downed a record 72 hot dogs in 10 minutes to win his 10th contest in 11 years, and his second overall.

