Joe Garcia: Vallejoa s real crisis

The good news is that is letter is not about the pros and cons as we have reading from the same people who go on and on about why we should approve or decline the Orcem/VMT project in south Vallejo. If all these letter writers spent as much energy on the real issues we face, who knows what business would come rushing to this city to open new and positive opportunities that will help grow Vallejo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.