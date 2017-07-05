Illegal fireworks caused 13 fires in ...

Illegal fireworks caused 13 fires in Vallejo on Jul. 4

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: KRON 4

"We upped staff additional units on the night of the Fourth of July specifically for that.But it seems like the more we try, we're chasing our own tailThere were more illegal fireworks reports this year than last year," Vallejo Fire Department Spokesman Kevin Brown said. "Same with the year before."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thousands celebrate Vallejo's Independence Day ... 5 min law in this jungle 4
News Illegal fireworks cause fires around Vallejo on... 1 hr Robbie 2
Can Vallejo kidnap couple sue city over their t... 2 hr law in this jungle 2
Man shot in hand Tuesday 3 hr 22 cal should work 3
Baby Boomers Isn’t Financially Prepared For Ret... 3 hr Chicago budget 2
Ill-funded Police Pensions Put Cities in a Bind 6 hr Anonymous 10
Is Trump Idi Amin? 8 hr duvalier4ever 1
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,856 • Total comments across all topics: 282,261,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC