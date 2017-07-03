Home Plates: The Nut Tree potato salad saga
"One day years ago, we flew our airplane with four kids to the Nut Tree for lunch," begins Terry Beers' tale. But when a changing weather forecast meant they wouldn't be able to stay as long as they had intended at the once-legendary Vacaville road stop, Beers wouldn't be deterred.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alun Whittaker: Clean up Vallejo
|3 hr
|Choo Choo Charlie
|15
|Two out-of-town men in critical condition after...
|6 hr
|Mary Fukuto
|2
|Aliga: Hoops can help
|6 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Vehicle into house, gas meter, in Vallejo on Sa...
|6 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Second shooting in less than 24 hours in Vallej...
|6 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|The Fourth of July in Vallejo, Benicia and Amer...
|6 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Dr. Kay Flavell: Don't trash Vallejo - upgrade it
|7 hr
|Mary Fukuto
|13
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC