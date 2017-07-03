Home Plates: The Nut Tree potato sala...

Home Plates: The Nut Tree potato salad saga

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

"One day years ago, we flew our airplane with four kids to the Nut Tree for lunch," begins Terry Beers' tale. But when a changing weather forecast meant they wouldn't be able to stay as long as they had intended at the once-legendary Vacaville road stop, Beers wouldn't be deterred.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alun Whittaker: Clean up Vallejo 3 hr Choo Choo Charlie 15
Two out-of-town men in critical condition after... 6 hr Mary Fukuto 2
Aliga: Hoops can help 6 hr Anonymous 1
Vehicle into house, gas meter, in Vallejo on Sa... 6 hr Anonymous 1
Second shooting in less than 24 hours in Vallej... 6 hr Anonymous 1
The Fourth of July in Vallejo, Benicia and Amer... 6 hr Anonymous 1
Dr. Kay Flavell: Don't trash Vallejo - upgrade it 7 hr Mary Fukuto 13
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,101 • Total comments across all topics: 282,222,098

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC