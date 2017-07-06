Former SFO security officer let drug-filled bags pass uninspected
A security officer tasked with screening bags at San Francisco International Airport was sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in prison for her role in a fraud and drug scheme, authorities said. Jessica Scott, 29, of San Pablo pleaded guilty on March 28 to conspiring to defraud the federal government by allowing carry-on baggage to pass through an airport security checkpoint without being inspected, the U.S. Justice Department said.
