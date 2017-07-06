Former SFO security officer let drug-...

Former SFO security officer let drug-filled bags pass uninspected

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

A security officer tasked with screening bags at San Francisco International Airport was sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in prison for her role in a fraud and drug scheme, authorities said. Jessica Scott, 29, of San Pablo pleaded guilty on March 28 to conspiring to defraud the federal government by allowing carry-on baggage to pass through an airport security checkpoint without being inspected, the U.S. Justice Department said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vallejo city employee arrested for alleged kick... 1 hr Anonymous 167
News Illegal fireworks cause fires around Vallejo on... 3 hr kenny the puffer 4
Sanctuary cities promise to make 1 million new ... 3 hr fedup2 3
CA Journos Rip 'Imperious' Kamala Harris: 'Shal... 3 hr fedup2 4
Mare Island — ground zero for housing construct... 5 hr Paid To Say This 3
Can Vallejo kidnap couple sue city over their t... 6 hr high pockets 5
Calbuzz: 'Cowardly' 'Prince' Gavin Newsom Lacks... 11 hr Anonymous 4
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,693 • Total comments across all topics: 282,288,749

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC