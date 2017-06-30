Fairfield shows its patriotism with a...

Fairfield shows its patriotism with a parade

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Reporter

Sporting red sneakers and an Old Navy sweatshirt with the American flag for the occasion, 7-year-old Patrick Bowie said it was “the best day ever.” Half an hour into the parade, his favorite part so far was the group of Mustangs that drove underneath the Fairfield marquee. Usually their family has a barbecue and goes to the Suisun Waterfront for Fourth of July, explained his mom Alena Canavesio of Vallejo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ill-funded Police Pensions Put Cities in a Bind 1 hr Anonymous 8
Is Trump Idi Amin? 1 hr duvalier4ever 1
Thousands celebrate Vallejo's Independence Day ... 3 hr think it over 2
Vallejo's waterfront packed after parade 3 hr think it over 2
Man shot in hand Tuesday 4 hr Wanglow 2
Two out-of-town men in critical condition after... 17 hr Mary Fukuto 13
Sanctuary cities promise to make 1 million new ... 18 hr Anonk 2
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,488 • Total comments across all topics: 282,253,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC