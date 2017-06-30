Extreme eating: Why we go hog wild for competitive eating contests
If they had legs, they'd bolt from the stage and run for their lives. But they don't.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Kay Flavell: Don't trash Vallejo - upgrade it
|8 min
|Mary Fukuto
|5
|Alun Whittaker: Clean up Vallejo
|1 hr
|Im Out Right Now
|2
|Trump's 'No Sanctuary for Criminals Act' Could ...
|5 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|California Refuses to Share Data with Trump's V...
|5 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Gay pride month opposition surprises supporters
|5 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Joe Garcia: Vallejo's real crisis
|5 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Vallejo superintendent search community forum set
|6 hr
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC