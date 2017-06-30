Extreme eating: Why we go hog wild fo...

Extreme eating: Why we go hog wild for competitive eating contests

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

If they had legs, they'd bolt from the stage and run for their lives. But they don't.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dr. Kay Flavell: Don't trash Vallejo - upgrade it 8 min Mary Fukuto 5
Alun Whittaker: Clean up Vallejo 1 hr Im Out Right Now 2
Trump's 'No Sanctuary for Criminals Act' Could ... 5 hr Anonymous 1
California Refuses to Share Data with Trump's V... 5 hr Anonymous 1
Gay pride month opposition surprises supporters 5 hr Anonymous 1
Joe Garcia: Vallejo's real crisis 5 hr Anonymous 1
Vallejo superintendent search community forum set 6 hr Anonymous 1
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,708 • Total comments across all topics: 282,187,227

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC