Dr. Kay Flavell: Dona t trash Vallejo a " upgrade it
The Jumpstart chorus led by Dennis Yen, Buck Kamphausen and Danny Bernardini is absurd in its claim that it represents “facts” versus fear. And it is hypocritical in its call for “transparency” after it has worked in secret for years plotting to privatize and re-pollute our precious south Vallejo waterfront.
